Before the first training session, Gerrard hopes to give Philippe Coutinho his Aston Villa debut against Manchester United this weekend.

STEVEN GERRARD is hoping Philippe Coutinho, the club’s new signing, can show he’s ready to face Manchester United on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the £140 million Barcelona midfielder joined his new teammates at Bodymoor Heath.

And over the next few days, Villa will assess his fitness to see how close he is to being ready.

“Philippe will be with us on Tuesday,” Gerrard said.

“On Wednesday, we’ll examine him to see how he’s feeling.

“Then we’ll look at the data to see if he can play – but we’re hoping he can.”

With Trezeguet and Bertrand Traore at the African Cup of Nations, and Leon Bailly injured, Gerrard believes the Brazilian can help him.

“We knew Bailey had an injury, and we’re losing a couple to AFCON,” he said.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“Because we’re short in that department, it wouldn’t be fair to throw kids in there.”

“We felt we needed another body who could make a real difference with his quality because there’s a lot going on in the number 10 area.”

Manchester United defeated Villa 1-0 last night at Old Trafford.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.