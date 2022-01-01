The Browns get a major offensive boost ahead of their game against the Bengals.

The Browns get a major offensive boost before their game against the Bengals.

On Monday night, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will compete in an AFC North matchup.

The Browns’ Week 17 injury report has just been released.

Kareem Hunt’s availability for this game has been called into question in recent days due to an ankle injury.

The most recent update on his condition, on the other hand, is extremely encouraging.

Hunt is listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the Steelers.

Due to an ankle injury, he has not played since Week 14.

Hunt is on the right track, even if he isn’t a sure thing to play on Monday night.

This week, he was able to practice, indicating that his ankle is improving.

Browns injury report for Monday Night Football in Pittsburgh

S Ronnie Harrison Jr., S Ronnie Harrison Jr., S Ronnie Harrison Jr., S Ronnie Harrison

CB Troy Hill (knee), S John Johnson III (hamstring)

RB Kareem Hunt (ankle) and DT Malik Jackson (knee) are questionable.

1 January 2022 — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble)

