Before the game against the Chiefs, the Rams activate three players.

The Los Angeles Rams have improved their health ahead of their Divisional Round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Darrell Henderson Jr., Sebastian Joseph-Day, and Robert Rochell, all of whom were placed on injured reserve, have all been activated.

Rams Activate 3 Players Before Game vs. Buccaneers

Rams Activate 3 Players Before Game vs. Buccaneers