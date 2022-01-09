The Cowboys have ruled out three more key players ahead of their game against the Eagles.

Three more key players have been ruled out of the Cowboys’ game against the Titans.

Tyron Smith isn’t the only Dallas Cowboys key player who will miss Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, safety Jayrone Kearse, and running back Tony Pollard were all ruled out for Week 18 just moments ago.

Initially, all three players were listed as questionable.

This week, Diggs has been ill, but he has yet to test positive for COVID-19.

Since the Cowboys are dealing with a few COVID-19 cases, this has been a concern this week.

On Saturday, the Cowboys will obviously miss Diggs’ playmaking ability.

He has 52 combined tackles, 21 passes defended, and 11 interceptions in 16 games this season.

Cowboys Rule Out 3 More Key Players Before Game vs. Eagles

COWBOYS RULE OUT 3 MORE KEY PLAYERS BEFORE GAME VS. EAGLES

#Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs (illness), S Jayron Kearse (hamstring) and RB Tony Pollard (foot) will not travel with the team to Philadelphia, and all have been ruled out for the game.

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2022