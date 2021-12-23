Before the game against the Falcons, the Saints lose yet another key starter.

Before the game against the Falcons, the Saints lose another key starter.

The reserveCOVID-19 list for the New Orleans Saints continues to grow ahead of their Week 16 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

According to Nick Underhill of ESPN, the team announced on Thursday that star safety Malcolm Jenkins would be assigned to the reserveCOVID-19 list.

The Saints added nine players to their roster today, including the 34-year-old.

Jenkins is, without a doubt, the most significant loss of all.

One of New Orleans’ best defenders and a three-time Pro Bowl and two-time Super Bowl champion, he’s having another strong season.

However, his availability for Monday’s game has been called into question.

Malcolm Jenkins was placed on the COVID-19 list — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) December 23, 2021