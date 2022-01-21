Before the game against the Jaguars, the Buccaneers have officially ruled out two players.

Before the game against the Jaguars, the Buccaneers officially rule out two players.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have only ruled out two players for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, with the divisional round of the playoffs set to begin.

The Buccaneers announced on Friday that running back Ronald Jones and wide receiver Breshad Perriman are out of the playoffs for the second round.

Due to an ankle injury, Jones has not played in the postseason.

Meanwhile, Perriman is dealing with a hip problem.

Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, they’ll have to deal with a few more injuries this weekend.

Ryan Jensen, offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, and wide receiver Cyril Grayson are all listed as questionable at this time.

Last Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles resulted in injuries to Jensen and Wirfs.

It’d be fantastic news for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady if they were able to travel.

Buccaneers Officially Rule Out 2 Players Before Game vs. Rams

