Before the game against the Jets, Miles Sanders sends a three-word message.

Miles Sanders of the Philadelphia Eagles missed the final two games of the regular season due to a broken hand.

His injury, however, will not keep him off the field for Wild Card Weekend.

“Yes sir,” Sanders said when asked if he’ll play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

“Of course.”

Sanders expects to play because he has had the opportunity to practice this week, which isn’t surprising.

Furthermore, the Eagles avoided putting him on injured reserve so that he could play in the first round of the playoffs.

“We’re hoping for Miles this week,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told NBC Sports earlier this week.

“That’s why, back when he had the hand injury, we didn’t put him on IR.”

As a result, we have high hopes for him.”