Before the game against the New Orleans Saints, the Dallas Cowboys rule out one key starter.

Before the game against the New York Jets, the Dallas Cowboys rule out one key starter.

The Dallas Cowboys’ offense will not be at full strength when they face the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Tyron Smith has been ruled out of Week 16 by the team.

Smith has been out of commission for about a month due to an ankle injury.

Due to this issue, he missed three games in November.

The All-Pro offensive tackle then had his ankle injury re-aggravated in December.

12 vs. Washington

He had to miss the Cowboys’ recent game against the New York Giants because of it.

Because Smith will be unavailable this weekend, the Cowboys will rely on La’el Collins and Terence Steele to fill in as the team’s starting offensive tackles.

