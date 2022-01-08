Before the game against the Ravens, the Steelers get a significant boost.

Before the game against the Ravens, the Steelers get yet another significant boost.

After testing positive earlier this week, cornerback Joe Haden has been activated from the ReserveCOVID-19 list.

He was able to test negative twice within a 24-hour period, allowing him to be removed from the waiting list.

Kendrick Green, the team’s center, has been activated as well, though he isn’t expected to play right away.

JC Hassenauer is expected to start for the second time in a row.

