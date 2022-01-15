Before the game against the Saints, the Rams announce a major loss.

Before the game against the Seahawks, the Rams announce a major loss.
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Rams will rely on a 37-year-old safety to help them defeat the Rams.
Taylor Rapp will miss the Wild Card round due to a concussion, according to Sean McVay’s announcement on Saturday afternoon.
As a result, both Rapp and Jordan Fuller, the Rams’ starting safeties, will be absent.
So who will the Rams turn to in the secondary now? Eric Weddle, a 37-year-old safety.
We aren’t joking when we say that.
On Monday night, Weddle is expected to see a lot of action against the Cardinals.
Sean McVay says starting safety Taylor Rapp is OUT for the wild-card matchup against the Cardinals because of a concussion, so the Rams are down both starting safeties with Jordan Fuller going on injured reserve this week. Eric Weddle will be moved to active roster and will play.
— Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 15, 2022
“It’s just physically how he’s feeling. I trust that – for the amount of time that he’s accumulated experience over the course of his career – he knows his body,” McVay said of Weddle, via Rams Wire. “He’s always been a guy that takes care of himself. Can you simulate playing the type of speed and things like that? No. But he’s fresher than he has ever been at this point in his career probably too. You look at the toll that the amount of games takes on these guys’ bodies throughout the course of the season. In a lot of instances, it’s more asking and trusting that he can provide the feedback on how he’s feeling. This isn’t something that you’re going to throw him out there and ask him to play a handful of snaps. We’re figuring out what that role is. He’s already had a good, positive impact and influence on our building just these last couple days. What that role is on the grass is kind of something that we’re working through. That’s partly going to be how he’s physically feeling and where he fits based on the different personnel we want to utilize.”