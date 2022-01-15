Before the game against the Saints, the Rams announce a major loss.

Before the game against the Seahawks, the Rams announce a major loss.

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Rams will rely on a 37-year-old safety to help them defeat the Rams.

Taylor Rapp will miss the Wild Card round due to a concussion, according to Sean McVay’s announcement on Saturday afternoon.

As a result, both Rapp and Jordan Fuller, the Rams’ starting safeties, will be absent.

So who will the Rams turn to in the secondary now? Eric Weddle, a 37-year-old safety.

We aren’t joking when we say that.

On Monday night, Weddle is expected to see a lot of action against the Cardinals.

Sean McVay says starting safety Taylor Rapp is OUT for the wild-card matchup against the Cardinals because of a concussion, so the Rams are down both starting safeties with Jordan Fuller going on injured reserve this week. Eric Weddle will be moved to active roster and will play. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 15, 2022