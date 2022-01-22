Before the game against the Titans, Bengals fans have engulfed Nashville.

A sea of orange has descended on Nashville in advance of the Bengals’ game against the Titans on Saturday afternoon.

Last Saturday, the Bengals ended their playoff drought by defeating the Raiders in the Wild Card round.

This evening in Nashville, they’ll try to keep the magic going.

Bengals fans have turned out in force to support their team as they take on the Titans, who are seeded one.

Tennessee may not even have home-field advantage due to the large number of Cincinnati fans in attendance.

Take a look around.

Look: Bengals Fans Have Taken Over Nashville Before Game vs. Titans

