Before the knockout stages, stats reveal who is most likely to win the Europa Conference League… with some surprising Premier League results.

Before the knockout stages, statistics reveal who is most likely to win the Europa Conference League… with some surprising Premier League results.

The first edition of the Europa Conference League resumes this week.

Many teams, including last year’s FA Cup winners Leicester City, will see this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win some European silverware.

Brendan Rodgers’ team is struggling in the Premier League, and Nottingham Forest’s FA Cup hopes have been dashed.

However, they are now in the running for the Europa Conference League after being relegated from the Europa League after finishing third in their group.

In the two-legged play-off round, they will face Danish side Randers, with a win advancing them to the last 16 of the competition.

The Europa League’s eight teams will compete against the Europa Conference League’s eight runners-up.

The tiebreakers, along with the group winners, will advance to the round of 16.

PSV are currently the favorites to win the tournament, ahead of Feyenoord of the Netherlands, according to new statistics.

In the play-off round, last season’s Eredivisie runners-up will face Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

Rennes, who qualified for the play-off round at the expense of Tottenham, is also in the mix.

Roma, managed by Jose Mourinho, are in contention, having already qualified for the knockout stages after winning their group.

Then there’s Rodgers’ Leicester, who haven’t had the best domestic form but are still a formidable opponent if they can get back on track.

Marseille and AZ Alkmaar are two other teams that could win the Europa Conference League in its inaugural season.

Ange Postecoglou’s rejuvenated Celtic side, meanwhile, will fancy their chances of progressing far in the competition.

