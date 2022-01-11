Before the national championship game, the football world reacts to the national anthem.

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs faced off on Monday night to settle a score from earlier in the season.

The two met again just a few weeks after facing each other in the SEC championship game.

After entering the game as the underdog, Alabama won the first battle.

Despite defeating Georgia in the SEC championship game, the Crimson Tide were once again the underdogs in a game against the Bulldogs.

However, there was one important step to take before the competition began: the national anthem.

Shortly before kickoff, gospel star Natalie Grant took to a small stage near midfield and performed an incredible anthem.

Fans who were watching from their homes were blown away by the stunning performance.

Here’s a sample of her work.

Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before National Title Game

This national anthem is good! — Patrick Schmidt (@PatrickASchmidt) January 11, 2022

Ok she was sanginnnn!!! Lol — Malik Zaire (@MalikZaire8) January 11, 2022