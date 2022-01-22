Before the Packers-49ers game, Aaron Rodgers gives an open admission.

Before the Packers-49ers game, Aaron Rodgers makes an honest admission.

Aaron Rodgers was always a bit more reserved before this season.

Whether it was after a game or during the week in preparation for a game, he never said too much to the media.

On Tuesdays this season, he appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and discussed almost everything.

Rodgers told NFL Network’s Kay Adams that he was sick of keeping his private life private.

“I think I was a little bit more of an enigma for a long time because I kept my personal life private,” Rodgers said.

“There comes a time when enough is enough.

I’m going to use this platform to be more open and honest about issues that need to be addressed.

It’s about caring about important things, and my story is important.”

