Before the Packers-49ers game, Randall Cobb made a telling remark.

Before the Packers-49ers game, Randall Cobb makes a telling remark.

Randall Cobb will be available for the Green Bay Packers’ playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers this weekend.

The veteran wide receiver was activated from injured reserve on Thursday.

Cobb had to miss time this season due to torn abdominal muscles.

Cobb had 28 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns prior to his injury.

Though it’s unclear what role Cobb will play in the game on Saturday, he seems confident that his return will help the Packers.

Cobb told the Packers’ official website, “Unfortunately, I’ve dealt with injuries throughout my career, but every time I come back from one, something great happens.”

“Hopefully, we can maintain our winning streak.”

Cobb returned from a leg injury that kept him out for ten games in 2013, and he had two touchdown receptions in a thrilling victory over the Chicago Bears.

Cobb had another memorable return in 2017, catching three touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers in a playoff win over the New York Giants.

