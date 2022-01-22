Before the Packers-49ers game, this Jimmy Garoppolo stat is causing a stir.

Jimmy Garoppolo, like almost every other NFL quarterback, has his flaws.

But it’s also past time to start treating him with the respect he so richly deserves.

A Jimmy G statistic is going viral today, ahead of the 49ers’ Divisional Round matchup against the Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

When his San Francisco 49ers are underdogs, the veteran quarterback is 13-5.

That is the best record in the history of the National Football League.

We aren’t joking when we say that.

Garoppolo is also a standout on the road, going 24-8 as a starter for the 49ers.

Can Garoppolo pull off another upset against the Packers tonight? The odds appear to be in his favor.

