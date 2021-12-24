Before the Packers’ game, Myles Garrett sends a strong message.

Ahead of the Packers game, Myles Garrett sends a strong message.

Due to a groin injury suffered on Monday night, Myles Garrett’s status for Week 16 has been up in the air for the past few days.

Despite his discomfort, the former No.

The Packers will be the opponent for the No. 1 overall pick on Saturday.

Garrett told reporters this week that regardless of how he feels, he believes he will suit up on Christmas Day.

Garrett told Cleveland.com that “I don’t have a choice but to be great.”

“I need to up my game.”

It’s impossible to avoid.

There isn’t any justification.

We’ve got three games lined up.

We have one coming up soon, and I need to put in my best effort to give us a chance to win.”

Garrett’s remarks aren’t entirely unexpected.

Garrett “wants to play badly,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier this week.

Myles Garrett Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Packers Game

Myles Garrett Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Packers Game