Before the Seahawks’ final home game, Russell Wilson sends a message.

Before the Seahawks’ final home game, Russell Wilson sends out a message.

Russell Wilson’s last home game at Lumen Field could be this Sunday.

Russell Wilson is widely rumored to be looking for a way out of Seattle.

The Seahawks quarterback shared a video on Twitter prior to kickoff.

Wilson’s tweet was captioned, “Home.”

“Let’s do this!” he says, emphasizing how grateful he is and has been.

Russell Wilson Posts Message Before Seahawks’ Final Home Game

