Before the season finale against the Ravens, the Steelers get a big boost.
The Steelers appeared to be without another wide receiver on Sunday, but that is no longer the case.
After only a few days in the protocol, Diontae Johnson has been activated off of the reserveCOVID-19 list.
He was able to test negative twice in a 24-hour period and will be able to play as a result.
Steelers Receive Major Boost Before Season Finale vs. Ravens
Significant: Steelers have activated WR Diontae Johnson from the Reserve/Covid-19 list
— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 7, 2022