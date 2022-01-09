Before the season finale against the Ravens, the Steelers get a big boost.

The Steelers appeared to be without another wide receiver on Sunday, but that is no longer the case.

After only a few days in the protocol, Diontae Johnson has been activated off of the reserveCOVID-19 list.

He was able to test negative twice in a 24-hour period and will be able to play as a result.

Steelers Receive Major Boost Before Season Finale vs. Ravens

