Before the Serie A leaders sail to a 3-0 victory, rowdy AC Milan fans arrive by FERRY at Venezia stadium and light flares.

As they arrived by ferry for their match in Venezia, AC MILAN supporters created a carnival on the water.

Thousands of fans traveled to see if their team could go top of Serie A with a win.

They created quite a stir as they crossed the Venetian Lagoon on their way to the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo in Venice.

Thousands of Milan supporters boarded a ferry to cross the water, and they were soon launching flares into the air, sending red and white smoke billowing into the sky.

And their efforts were rewarded earlier in the game when their team put on an equally spectacular performance.

As they thrashed Venezia 3-0, Zlatan Ibrahimovic got his name on the scoresheet and Theo Hernandez added a brace.

The legendary Swedish striker needed only two minutes to break the deadlock, despite recently criticizing Manchester United’s’small club mentality’ while reflecting on his time there.

Venezia fought valiantly and made it to halftime only a goal down before things went sour after the restart.

Just three minutes into the second half, Hernandez doubled his team’s lead.

Then, when defender Michael Svoboda was sent off for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity, Venezia was faced with an impossible task.

With more than half an hour remaining, Hernandez had the opportunity to score his second goal from the penalty spot, and he did not waste it.

Inter Milan, who play Lazio later today, are now two points ahead of the Rossoneri.

