Before the Steelers-Chiefs game, JuJu Smith-Schuster makes a big announcement.

Before the Steelers-Chiefs game, JuJu Smith-Schuster makes a major announcement.

JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers returned to practice on Thursday after suffering a serious shoulder injury earlier this season.

The Pro Bowl wideout just made a major announcement on his Twitter account as the playoffs get underway.

Smith-Schuster has confirmed that he will play in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with his teammates.

Smith-Schuster wrote, “God answered my prayers and I’ve recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected.”

“I can’t believe I’ll get another chance to play with this team in a playoff game to save our season.”

“Here we go, Steelers Nation!”

This is excellent news for the Steelers, as Smith-Schuster’s return will help them improve their passing attack on Sunday.

