Before the Steelers-Chiefs game, JuJu Smith-Schuster makes a big announcement.

Before the Steelers-Chiefs game, JuJu Smith-Schuster makes a major announcement.
JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers returned to practice on Thursday after suffering a serious shoulder injury earlier this season.
The Pro Bowl wideout just made a major announcement on his Twitter account as the playoffs get underway.
Smith-Schuster has confirmed that he will play in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with his teammates.
Smith-Schuster wrote, “God answered my prayers and I’ve recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected.”
“I can’t believe I’ll get another chance to play with this team in a playoff game to save our season.”
“Here we go, Steelers Nation!”
This is excellent news for the Steelers, as Smith-Schuster’s return will help them improve their passing attack on Sunday.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Makes Major Announcement Before Steelers-Chiefs Game
JuJu Smith-Schuster Makes Major Announcement Before Steelers-Chiefs Game
God answered my prayers & I’ve recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected. I can’t believe I get another chance to take the field with this team and play in a playoff game to keep our season alive. Steelers Nation, #HereWeGo! pic.twitter.com/SdAKl3SrYx
— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 15, 2022