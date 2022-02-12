Before the Super Bowl, Joe Burrow sends a clear message.

Joe Burrow is more than ready for the Super Bowl matchup tomorrow.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was asked about his preparation for the most important game of his young NFL career during his media availability on Friday.

And, while he’s undoubtedly been studying hard in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, the 25-year-old quarterback is ready to put his homework behind him.

“I’m sick of seeing movies.”

Burrow said, “I’m ready to go play.”

Joe Burrow is locked in for his first Super Bowl 🔒 @brgridironpic.twitter.com/ns14n7Qa8o — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 12, 2022