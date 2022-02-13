Before the Super Bowl, Sean McVay sends a strong message.
Sean McVay, the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, is looking forward to facing the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
McVay told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that his team is confident and ready to take on the challenge.
“We have a lot of confidence,” McVay stated.
“We’ve got everything we need to get started.”
Then all we have to do is play well in the time we have.
They have a pleasant expression on their faces.”
Sean McVay Sends Clear Message Before Super Bowl
Sean McVay Sends Clear Message Before Super Bowl
Rams will sequester tonight at the same hotel used during the regular season, with typical meetings and team meals.
“We’re very confident,” Sean McVay said. “We’re ready to go. Then we’ve just got to play great in that window that we’ve got. There’s a good look in their eyes.”
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2022