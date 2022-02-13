Before the Super Bowl, Sean McVay sends a strong message.

Sean McVay, the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, is looking forward to facing the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

McVay told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that his team is confident and ready to take on the challenge.

“We have a lot of confidence,” McVay stated.

“We’ve got everything we need to get started.”

Then all we have to do is play well in the time we have.

They have a pleasant expression on their faces.”

