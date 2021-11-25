Before the Thanksgiving game, a Cowboys star has a one-word message for fans.

Before the Thanksgiving game, a Cowboys star sends out a one-word message to fans.

In the second of three Thanksgiving Day games, the Dallas Cowboys take on the Las Vegas Raiders later this afternoon.

Dallas will be severely shorthanded on both sides of the ball, but their star pass rusher could return sooner than expected.

DeMarcus Lawrence, the star pass rusher, was photographed practicing for the first time since suffering a foot fracture in Week 2.

Lawrence isn’t expected to play on Thanksgiving Day, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, but he could return in Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lawrence, on the other hand, appears to be confirming the news.

He took to social media on Thursday afternoon with a simple message for fans.

“As soon as possible,” Lawrence said.

While this is good news for Cowboys fans, today’s game may be problematic.

Lawrence isn’t the only player who isn’t present in today’s game.

Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, two of the best wide receivers in the game, have been ruled out.

Cooper was found to be COVID-19 positive and unvaccinated, which cost him the last two games.

Meanwhile, Lamb has been unable to recover from a severe concussion he sustained just four days ago.

At 4:30 p.m., Dallas and Las Vegas will face off.

