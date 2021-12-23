Before the Vikings game, the Rams make a stunning roster move.

Before the Vikings game, the Rams make a stunning roster change.

In the long history of the NFL, there have been some incredible comebacks from major injuries, but few in recent memory can compare to the recovery of one Los Angeles Rams player.

Cam Akers, a running back for the Rams, was designated for return on Thursday.

Since suffering a torn Achilles tendon during training camp in July, Akers has been out of the lineup.

A full recovery from such injuries can take anywhere from six months to a year.

However, in just five months, Akers has recovered to a level of fitness that would allow him to play in the NFL.

The news comes as a shock to Rams fans.

Almost everyone is ecstatic, but some are baffled as to how Akers recovered from such a serious injury in such a short period of time:

OH MY GOD, CAM’S COMING BACK — RaptorKC (LAR 10-4) (@RamsCovidSZN) December 23, 2021

WHAT. He tore his Achilles 5 months ago… how. https://t.co/zpAKA3teJG — Austin Pazzi (@austinpazzi) December 23, 2021

Cam Akers is either a demi-god or collected all the infinity stones because ain’t no way https://t.co/jHmPzf67Ig — 🏳️‍⚧️ Atama Patto the Cat! (@AtamaPatto) December 23, 2021