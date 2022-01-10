Before the Wild Card Game, the Cowboys get some good injury news.

Before the Wild Card, the Cowboys get some good injury news.
The Cowboys will receive a significant boost for their playoff game against the 49ers on Sunday.
On the radio, Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said he is optimistic about running back Tony Pollard’s chances of making the team.
Due to a foot injury, Pollard was unable to play on Saturday.
“Indeed.
Jones said, “He’ll be ready to go.”
“We have a lot of confidence in this team’s health.”
Cowboys Get Encouraging Injury News Before Wild Card
