Before the Wild Card matchup, the Buccaneers released a statement about the final injury report.

Buccaneers Issue Final Injury Report Before Wild Card Game

The Buccaneers may be forced to face the Philadelphia Eagles without two key defensive players.

Cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting were listed as questionable for Sunday’s game by the defending champions on Friday.

On Friday, Davis was placed on the injury report.

He’s currently suffering from a back injury, which is concerning given that kickoff is only 48 hours away.

Meanwhile, Murphy-Bunting has a hamstring injury.

The good news is that he’s been able to participate in practice on a limited basis all week.

Davis had 39 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and an interception in 10 games this season.

In nine games, Murphy-Bunting racked up 43 total tackles and three pass breakups.

If Davis and Murphy-Bunting are unable to play on Sunday, the Buccaneers will have to rely heavily on Ross Cockrell and Jamel Dean.

Buccaneers Release Concerning Final Injury Report Before Wild Card Matchup

Buccaneers Release Concerning Final Injury Report Before Wild Card Matchup