Before the World Cup, Vermaelen retires and joins the Belgian coaching staff.

Former defender says he’is grateful for the opportunity to assist in the World Cup preparations in Qatar.’

ANKARA (Turkey)

Before the World Cup in Qatar, Thomas Vermaelen is retiring and joining the Belgian national football team as a coach.

According to Belgium’s football federation, the former defender has been appointed as an assistant to manager Roberto Martinez.

“I am very excited about this challenge and am very honored, happy, and grateful to be one of Roberto Martnez’s assistants in preparing for the World Cup in Qatar,” Vermaelen said.

“His experience during his exceptional career for club and for the Red Devils will be a huge asset for our Technical Staff,” Martinez said of Vermaelen’s appointment.

Vermaelen, 36, appeared in 85 games for the Red Devils, scoring two goals.

He also played for Barcelona, Arsenal, Roma, and Ajax.

With Barcelona, Vermaelen won the UEFA Champions League in 2015, two FIFA Club World Cups in 2015 and 2016, and four La Liga titles in 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019.