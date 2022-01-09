Before their game against the Rams, the 49ers get some bad news.

Trent Williams, arguably the best left tackle in football this season, has been declared inactive for the divisional rivalry game on Sunday afternoon.

49ers Get Crushing News Before Kickoff Against Rams

