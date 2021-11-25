Before their game against the Ravens, the Steelers receive a significant boost.

Through 11 weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the thick of things in the AFC North.

That makes the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday all the more crucial.

Thankfully, before this weekend’s AFC North rivalry game, the Steelers’ defense will receive a significant boost.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, a two-time Pro Bowl defensive back, was activated from the reserveCOVID-19 list on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

After testing positive for the virus shortly after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, the 25-year-old missed last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fitzpatrick will play for the Steelers this Sunday now that he’s healthy and off the COVID-19 list.

Fitzpatrick’s return will be a huge boost for a Steelers defense that struggled mightily against the Rams last Sunday night.

In a 41-37 loss to the Chargers, Pittsburgh allowed quarterback Justin Herbert to pass for nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns.

Fitzpatrick should be able to keep Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow from having a similar weekend.

The Steelers’ 25-year-old safety hasn’t been in his usual Pro Bowl form this season, but he’s still been all over the secondary.

Fitzpatrick has 60 total tackles and a forced fumble in nine games.

After nine picks in the previous two seasons, he has yet to come up with an interception, but it’s unlikely he’ll go much longer without one.

Fitzpatrick returns just in time for a pivotal series of games for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh (5-4) faces the Bengals this weekend before facing the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens the following week.

With only seven games to play, both games will have major division implications.

If Fitzpatrick is able to return and improve his performance, the Steelers will have a chance to win both of those AFC North games and establish themselves as a legitimate contender in the division.

