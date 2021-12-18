Before they embrace, Tyson Fury is photobombed by Oleksandr Usyk, his undisputed heavyweight title opponent.

Before they embrace, Tyson Fury is photobombed by undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

With both men in the audience for Vasily Lomachenko’s fight with Richard Commey in New York on Sunday, OLEKSANDR USYK hilariously photobombed Tyson Fury.

The two met at Madison Square Garden after Fury told Usyk over the phone, “I am coming,” when they were on the phone.

Fury, 33, didn’t realize Usyk, 34, was behind him at first, as he smiled unknowingly alongside promoter Bob Arum.

Before quickly ducking out of shot, the Ukrainian flexed his muscles behind the Gypsy King.

Following that, Fury spun around and clocked Anthony Joshua’s victor.

Before embracing and exchanging a few words, the two exchanged high-fives.

Fury had previously stated that he wanted to fight Usyk for the undisputed title after knocking out Deontay Wilder in October.

Joshua would have needed a fee to withdraw because he was already committed to a rematch with the Ukrainian.

The WBC had ordered Fury to defend his title against mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte, and tentative talks to that end had begun.

Fury’s promoters, Bob Arum and Frank Warren, have begun talks with Whyte, effectively ending any chance of a unification bout in the near future.

Arum previously stated that a fight between Fury and Usyk could happen in March in Saudi Arabia.

Those plans have been shelved, and Fury has been ordered to take on Whyte next.

A match between the British duo is expected to take place in February or March of 2022.

It’s the ideal opportunity for the Gypsy King to fight in the United Kingdom for the first time since 2018, after fighting in America for the previous five years.