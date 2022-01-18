Before tonight’s game, Cardinals get more good injury news.

JJ Watt isn’t the only Arizona Cardinals player who has received good news about his injury ahead of tonight’s playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

On Monday, the Cardinals’ running backs Chase Edmonds and James Conner, as well as wide receiver Rondale Moore, are all active and available.

Due to injuries, the trio missed a total of ten regular-season games.

This season, Conner and Edmonds combined for 1,344 rushing yards, with Conner scoring 18 total touchdowns and Edmonds adding two.

Moore, on the other hand, had 54 receptions for 435 yards and one touchdown in 14 games.

