Before Tuesday’s game, the Eagles give a positive update on Jalen Hurts.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Eagles provide a positive update on Jalen Hurts.

Due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Washington locker room, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 15 game against the Washington Football Team has been moved from Sunday to Tuesday.

That delay may have also aided Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts’ return to the game.

According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, Hurts had no injury designation on Philadelphia’s latest injury report on Monday.

The second-year quarterback would have been regarded as questionable if the game had been played as planned over the weekend.

Hurts’ recovery from a high-ankle sprain had been going well.

Given that he practiced fully on Friday, it’s likely that he would have started against Washington even if the game had been on Sunday.

The Eagles will have to consider Hurts’ status as an unintended benefit of the postponement, however.

With their top quarterback ready to go, Philadelphia can now fully prepare for the NFC East battle.

