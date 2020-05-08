Beijing 2022 training center ‘Ice Jar’ ice rink completed

The “Ice Jar” comprehensive training center, one of the newly constructed sites for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in urban Beijing, has completed the pouring of two ice rinks, the construction unit confirmed on Thursday.

According to the Third Construction Engineering Co. Ltd. of China Construction Second Engineering Bureau, the concrete pouring of the short track speed skating rink was completed on Monday, and the other one on Wednesday.

Amid the COVID-19 epidemic, the construction of the “Ice Jar” project, which is expected to be completed by the end of May, resumed work in mid-February under the premise of strict control and prevention. At present, there are more than 250 workers on the site, mainly engaged in ice rink construction and final interior decoration.

The total construction area is 33,200 square meters, and the main building height is 30.15 meters. There are six floors above the ground, one underground level and two underground floors in some parts of the project, including one standard curling rink and a short track speed skating training rink.

Spaces for scientific research, medical rehabilitation, athletes’ dormitories, and other living facilities are also in the building’s plan.

The venue adopts environmental ice-making technology that can significantly save the loss of cooling capacity, while accurately controlling the ice surface temperature. It can provide athletes with better competition and training venues.

After the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, the venue will continue to be used as a training base for the Chinese national teams, while it will be open to the public for fitness purposes.