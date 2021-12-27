Bellingham, De Jong, and Trippier are among five January Man United transfers who could kickstart Rangnick’s revolution.

THE JANUARY TRANSFER MARKET WILL BE OPENED SOON.

Ralf Rangnick, the interim manager of Manchester United, should have a better idea of his squad and the type of player he wants to bring in by then.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013, the central defensive midfield position appears to have been a problem for United.

Rangnick is said to be concerned about this as he attempts to lead United in the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup in the second half of the season.

So, if Rangnick is given funds in January, who are some of the names who could help him bolster his squad? Tom McDermott, a United fan, takes a look.

According to reports, the RB Leipzig midfielder is the favorite, and the Mali international recently named five United players he admired as a kid.

Patrice Evra, Edwin van der Sar, Anderson, Paul Scholes, and Cristiano Ronaldo are among Haidara’s favorite players, according to German publication Bild.

If he wants to play for United, all he has to do is pay his £33 million release clause, which doesn’t seem like much when you consider the £119 million they’ve spent on players like Fred, Nemanja Matic, and Morgan Schneiderlin in recent years.

Although getting him out of Borussia Dortmund in January would be nearly impossible, Bellingham would be at the top of my list.

The midfielder has it all, and he’s quickly gaining Champions League experience with the German club.

The Englishman, like Jadon Sancho, will return home at some point, and whoever signs him will have one of Europe’s most gifted midfielders on their books long before he reaches his prime.

Many clubs across Europe are keeping an eye on Barcelona’s dire financial situation, and one of the jewels they believe they can get for a bargain is Dutch midfielder de Jong.

Manchester City has been linked with a £75 million move for the former Ajax midfielder, and if he becomes available, there will be a line around the block.

City may have an ace up their sleeve by luring Barcelona with money and Raheem Sterling.

Although he’s not a central midfielder, it’s easy to see why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might have been interested in him last summer.

Trippier’s style is more akin to Diogo Dalot’s than Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s, but if Wan-Bissaka isn’t needed, Trippier could be a viable option.

