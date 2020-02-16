Ben Gibson starts training with Middlesbrough despite still being under Burnley contract

Burnley defender Ben Gibson remarkably started training at Middlesbrough on Wednesday – even though he is still under contract at his current club until summer 2022.

Relations between the defender, who was signed for £15million from Boro in 2018, and Burnley are thought to have become so strained that he is being allowed to work with his home-town club from this week.

Sportsmail first revealed on Wednesday morning that Gibson had been given permission to link up with the Championship side and he featured in his first session on the same day.

Burnley confirmed the news in a statement released at 5pm on Wednesday.

The exact nature – and length – of the agreement that will allow Gibson to take this step is unclear.

Gibson, thought to earn about £40,000 per week, has played only six times in all competitions for Burnley since he joined for about £15million in August 2018, and is thought to have grown increasingly disheartened at his lack of first-team action – his only senior appearance this term was against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup in August.

The 27-year-old was then left frustrated when a proposed loan move to Watford in the closing days of the January transfer window fell through.

There is thought to have been a disagreement between Burnley and Gibson recently, sparked when members of the coaching staff discussed his performance in a training session with him.

It was then mooted that Gibson would go to work with the Clarets’ Under-23 squad, before it was decided that, for the time being, Gibson would work away from the club.

The Burnley statement read: ‘Following reports in the national press, Burnley Football Club can confirm they have given Ben Gibson permission to train with Middlesbrough Football Club.

‘The defender made it clear, in the weeks leading up to the end of the January transfer window, that he wanted to leave Turf Moor to seek regular first team football.

‘Unfortunately for the player, the club did not receive an offer it felt was acceptable and he remains contracted to the club.’

Gibson, the nephew of Boro owner Steve Gibson, came through the youth ranks at Middlesbrough and signed his first professional deal in 2010. Gibson is thought to have a good relationship with Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate, who he idolised as a young player.

Boro showed an interest in signing Gibson in January, with Woodgate saying: ‘Would he be open to coming back? I’m not sure on that one. But he’s a Boro lad isn’t he?’