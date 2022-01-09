Ben Roethlisberger, according to Jerome Bettis, has a prediction for today.

Ben Roethlisberger is likely to play his final regular-season game for the Pittsburgh Steelers today.

He obviously wants to end on a high note.

Jerome Bettis, a former teammate, is hoping for the best.

Big Ben will lead the Steelers to a victory over the Baltimore Ravens, according to “The Bus” on Twitter.

“This may be Big Ben’s final game in a Steelers uniform, so he must be today’s game breaker and get the job done for his team!” Bettis wrote.

“I believe he will, and the black and gold will emerge victorious from Baltimore!”

Jerome Bettis Has A Prediction For Ben Roethlisberger Today

Jerome Bettis Has A Prediction For Ben Roethlisberger Today