Ben Roethlisberger Gets A Final Message From Patrick Mahomes

On Sunday night, Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger walked off an NFL football field for the final time.

When it came to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh’s luck ran out.

In a 42-21 rout of the Steelers, Mahomes threw five touchdown passes.

Roethlisberger is expected to retire this offseason, which means Sunday’s game was likely his final.

Mahomes had a special message for the NFL legend in the postgame press conference.

“I just told him I respect him so much,” Mahomes said, according to Fox News.

“I’ve seen him grow up.

He competes to the very end of the game because of the way he plays.

Throughout the season, he did exactly that.

Who knows what the future holds, but it was a privilege to be present when he did.”

Roethlisberger was clearly thinking about the end both during and after the game.

After the game, he reflected on his time with the Steelers and in the NFL.

“It’s tough,” Roethlisberger said of his feelings after leaving the field, according to Fox News.

“I’m honored to be a part of this group.”

God has blessed me with the ability to throw a football and with the opportunity to play in the best city in the world… it’s been a blessing.”

The Steelers are about to embark on a journey into unknown territory.

This weekend, Mahomes and the Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills.

