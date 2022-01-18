Ben Roethlisberger is described by Russell Wilson in two words.

The careers of quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson have a lot in common.

Wilson has reflected on Roethlisberger’s Hall of Fame career since his retirement.

Wilson congratulated Roethlisberger on an incredible career on Twitter late last night.

To the delight of over 50,000 NFL fans, he referred to him as a “legend” and “generational.”

“Congratulations, Big Ben.

This is a myth.

“Generational,” wrote Wilson.

Despite the fact that the Seahawks and Steelers have met three times in the last decade, Wilson and Roethlisberger have only faced each other 1.5 times.

Their first meeting in 2015 was an instant classic, but Roethlisberger was forced to leave the game early due to injury in 2019.

Wilson was unable to attend this year’s meeting due to an injury of his own.

