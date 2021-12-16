Ben Roethlisberger Makes a Shocking Admission About His Future

Regarding the Future, Ben Roethlisberger Makes a Telling Admission

Ben Roethlisberger is one of several quarterbacks whose NFL future is in doubt.

The two-time Super Bowl champion has begun to show signs of his age at 39 years old, prompting speculation that this will be his final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, if not the league altogether.

According to a recent statement made by the quarterback, if this is his final season in Pittsburgh, he will not be playing elsewhere.

Roethlisberger told reporters on Wednesday that he witnessed how older quarterbacks left the league in the 1980s and 1990s.

He specifically mentioned Joe Montana, who spent his final two years in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs after leaving the San Francisco 49ers.

“Watching (Montana) go to the Chiefs from the Niners was one of the hardest things,” Roethlisberger said, according to Dale Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports.

