Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Retirement Plans

The Steelers’ 42-21 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night marked the end of Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career.

The Steelers started the game well (at least defensively), but in the final six minutes of the second quarter, they gave up 21 points.

That deficit was insurmountable, and it got even worse when the Steelers were down 35-7 at one point.

Regardless, now that he’s retired, Roethlisberger knows what he wants to do next.

Roethlisberger stated, “I’m going to do everything in my power to be the best husband and father I can be.”

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Retirement

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Retirement