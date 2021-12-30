Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Season Plans

After weeks of speculation and reports about his professional football future, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger revealed his plans for 2022 for the first time on Thursday.

The 39-year-old appears to be planning to retire his jersey at the end of the current season.

Roethlisberger said on Thursday, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that the upcoming Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns will likely be his final game at Heinz Field.

It’s the first time the Steelers quarterback has publicly stated that he will retire at the end of the season.

According to Steelers reporter Teressa Varley, Roethlisberger said, “I don’t ever speak in guarantees, but signs are pointing that way that this could be it.”

“…the feelings have begun to surface.”

But I’m able to put them on hold.”

BREAKING; Ben Roethlisberger said today that Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns is likely his final game at Heinz Field, his first public indication he will retire after the season. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) December 30, 2021

‘I don’t ever speak in guarantees, but signs are pointing that way that this could be it.’ – @_BigBen7 on if Monday night could be his last regular season game at Heinz Field — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) December 30, 2021