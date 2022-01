Ben Roethlisberger Shares His Thoughts This Sunday

The Steelers and Chiefs did not get along the last time they met.

Until the final minutes of the fourth, Kansas City held a 30-point lead.

Few, if any, are giving Ben Roethlisberger and the 9-7-1 Pittsburgh Steelers a chance this weekend.

Roethlisberger shared his mindset heading into what could be his final NFL game, saying, “Let’s just go have some fun.”