Ben Roethlisberger’s backup quarterback has a message for him.

On Sunday night, Ben Roethlisberger took part in what is expected to be his final NFL game.

It wasn’t a picture-perfect ride into the sunset, but it was a memorable ending.

Big Ben and the Steelers were defeated 42-21 by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Roethlisberger threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

It was nothing short of a miracle that the Steelers even made it to the playoffs in the first place.

And it just goes to show how high the bar in Pittsburgh was set when Big Ben was at the helm.

Steelers backup quarterback Josh Dobbs congratulated Roethlisberger on a stellar career.

“Congrats Ben on a legendary 18-year career, 2 Rings, and never having a losing season,” Dobbs tweeted.

“Being front row for a portion of it has been an honor.

Best wishes to you and your children, Ashley.

“May God bless you!”

Steelers Backup Quarterback Has Message For Ben Roethlisberger

