Ben Roethlisberger’s former Steelers quarterback has a telling remark about him.

Joe Greene, a legend with the Pittsburgh Steelers, isn’t a fan of Ben Roethlisberger calling it a career after this season.

Greene said he hopes Roethlisberger does not retire on CBS Sports Radio’s “The Zach Gelb Show.”

Greene said, “I hope not.”

“I like Ben a lot.

For a long time, I’ve admired him.

When Ben started making his own calls when going no-huddle last Thursday night (against the Vikings), you could see that he could put the ball where he wanted it, even though he didn’t have much time to do it.

Ben can still be the quarterback that we can with if we can get some people around him to block not only for the pass but also for the run.

When things aren’t going well, everyone wants to jump on the bandwagon and say, “Well, it’s time for him to go.”

Roethlisberger has had a hit-or-miss season, but his last five starts have been largely successful.

Although the Steelers are 0-3 in those games, Roethlisberger has thrown 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions.

He has 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions for a total of 3,066 yards this season.

Greene, on the other hand, may not be able to fulfill his wish.

Roethlisberger has privately informed former teammates and some Steelers personnel that this is his final season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

