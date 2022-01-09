Ben Roethlisberger’s “Tribute” by the Ravens went viral.

The Ravens’ Ben Roethlisberger “Tribute” Has Gone Viral

The Ravens performed their own version of the Steelers’ “Renegade” to get the crowd going, and it was exactly what you’d expect in a rivalry game.

Highlights of Roethlisberger being sacked and the Steelers losing while regaining possession of the ball were shown on the big screen at MandT Bank Stadium.

The Ravens “Tribute” For Ben Roethlisberger Went Viral

The Ravens “Tribute” For Ben Roethlisberger Went Viral