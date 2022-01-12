Ben Roethlisberger’s tweet was reprimanded by the editor of the Washington Post.

According to the Wall Street Journal, a member of the Washington Post editorial team has been reprimanded as a result of a tweet criticizing a San Francisco Chronicle column about Ben Roethlisberger.

Last week, Lori Montgomery, the Post’s business editor, tweeted that Drew Margary’s column about the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was “easily disproven” and “completely FOS.” The piece, which aligned with previous Post reporting, mentioned rape allegations against Roethlisberger and listed a number of other unsavory stories involving the veteran quarterback that occurred during his time in the NFL.

Roethlisberger has previously denied the sexual assault allegations.

Montgomery’s tweet drew a lot of criticism at the time, including from Washington Post employees.

The original post has since been removed, and Montgomery quickly apologized on Twitter, saying she didn’t mean to cast doubt on Roethlisberger’s accusations.

Montgomery received a verbal warning this past weekend, according to the Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, once a vacant standards-editor position is filled, the Post plans to revise its social-media policy.