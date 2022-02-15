Ben Simmons’ Mental State Is Addressed by Steve Nash

Steve Nash discusses Ben Simmons’ mental state.

Ben Simmons, the newcomer to the Brooklyn Nets, has yet to appear in a game this season.

Simmons cited his mental health as the main reason for not playing while still with the 76ers.

But now that Simmons has been traded to the Nets, he appears to be in a better mental state after arriving in Brooklyn today.

At least, that’s what head coach Steve Nash said before the Kings’ game tonight.

Simmons will need time to get physically ready to play in a game.

After all, he hasn’t participated in one since May of last year.

Nash was adamant about not committing to a specific date for Simmons’ return.

“We have to put him in a position where he feels safe with the necessary conditioning,” he said.

“Then he has to trust and believe that the time has come.

So, whenever that is, let’s hope that those decisions are made in a great partnership.”

While we don’t want to speculate on Simmons’ mental health, if the former No. 1 is still alive,

It’s pretty reprehensible that the number one overall pick used mental health as an excuse to sit out.

We can only hope this isn’t the case.

Steve Nash Addresses Where Ben Simmons Is At Mentally

Steve Nash Addresses Where Ben Simmons Is At Mentally