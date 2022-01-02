Ben Stokes has ruled out replacing Joe Root as England’s Test captain following the Ashes disaster.

Despite England being 3-0 down in the Ashes, Stokes insists Root has the full backing of the team.

Ben Stokes has stated that he has no desire to become England’s Test captain and that he believes Joe Root will be retained as captain beyond the end of the current Ashes series in Australia.

Stokes, Root’s vice-captain, was asked ahead of this week’s Sydney Test if he would want to lead his country if Root, whose side is 3-0 down and have lost the Ashes in less than a month, decided to resign at the end of the series.

The response was straightforward.

“I’ve never really wanted to be a captain,” he admitted.

“It’s entirely up to Joe whether or not he wants to stay on.”

He should not be compelled to do it.

Cooky [Alastair Cook] I’m sure felt the same way.

He had been doing it for quite some time.

When he realized his time was up, he knew it was up.

Those conversations haven’t made it to Joe yet.”

Root, who is in his fifth year as captain, is said to be adamant about staying on as captain and has the support of both the dressing room and the England and Wales Cricket Board.

It will be interesting to see if that changes following the final two Tests against Australia – and a possible 5-0 series whitewash.

Stokes, on the other hand, believes Root has no intention of resigning.

“He’s made a significant contribution to this group,” he said.

“He’s accomplished a lot.

Clearly, this series hasn’t gone as planned.

Not from a captaincy standpoint, but rather from a team and results standpoint.

Unfortunately, the captain and coach are held accountable for it, but there are ten other players on the field besides the captain, and I haven’t sensed anything like that from Joe.”

The all-rounder was also forthright in his support for Root and England coach Chris Silverwood, whose job is in jeopardy following reports that he has lost the trust of a number of England players.

Given how badly this series has gone, Stokes acknowledged that speculation about Root and Silverwood’s positions was understandable, but he backed both of them.

“To say – that’s your job.”

