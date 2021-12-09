Ben Stokes injury: What we know after England’s all-rounder hurt his knee in the first Ashes Test

On day two, the all-rounder fell awkwardly in the outfield and did not bowl in the afternoon session, dealing England a major blow.

Ben Stokes, the England all-rounder who suffered a knee injury sliding in the field on the second day of the opening Ashes Test in Brisbane, will be assessed overnight.

The tourists are concerned about Stokes’ left knee after a difficult day that saw Australia close on 342 for seven to establish a 196-run first-innings lead.

During the morning session, the all-rounder fell awkwardly while attempting to chase down a David Warner boundary off spinner Jack Leach.

He didn’t bowl again until the evening session, and he was clearly in pain as he bowled four overs.

Stokes was England’s most dangerous bowler in the morning session, and he was only denied the wicket of Warner on 17 after replays revealed he had overstepped.

“Obviously Ben hurt himself on the field today, so he didn’t bowl at full pace at the end of the day,” England bowling coach Jon Lewis said.

I believe our medical team will evaluate him overnight to see how he is doing.”

On a punishing day in the Brisbane dirt, Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson was the pick of England’s bowlers, taking three for 48 from 18 overs in his first overseas Test match.

“When a seamer goes down, it’s always tough, especially in these conditions,” Robinson said of Stokes.

He’s got something that not all of us have, so it hurts us a little, but the other boys picked up the slack, and I thought it was a good effort in the end.

“It was a pleasant day.

For us, the conditions were difficult, but the boys worked tirelessly.

There were a few missed opportunities, and we could have bowled them all for 150-200 on another day.”

“It came out well today,” Robinson said after dismissing Warner on 94 early in the evening session.

I was reliable and had a large number of plays and misses.

Every over, I felt like I was going to get Warner out.

He left well at times, but I was worried he was going to steal it.”

